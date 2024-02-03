Now Is A Good Time To Buy Procore Technologies Inc (NYSE: PCOR)

During the last session, Procore Technologies Inc (NYSE:PCOR)’s traded shares were 0.87 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.67. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $73.19, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.53% or $1.1. The 52-week high for the PCOR share is $76.86, that puts it down -5.01 from that peak though still a striking 34.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $48.11. The company’s market capitalization is $10.50B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.88 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.37 million shares over the past three months.

Procore Technologies Inc (NYSE:PCOR) trade information

Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR) registered a 1.53% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.53% in intraday trading to $73.19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.19%, and it has moved by 13.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 26.41%. The short interest in Procore Technologies Inc (NYSE:PCOR) is 4.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.26 day(s) to cover.

Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Procore Technologies Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR) shares have gone up 8.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 139.22% against 7.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 187.50% this quarter and then jump 600.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 30.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $248.27 million as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $257.42 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $202.05 million and $213.53 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 22.90% and then jump by 20.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -31.61%. While earnings are projected to return 139.51% in 2024.

PCOR Dividends

Procore Technologies Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Procore Technologies Inc (NYSE:PCOR)’s Major holders

Procore Technologies Inc insiders own 6.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.33%, with the float percentage being 90.29%. ICONIQ Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 422 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 35.41 million shares (or 24.68% of all shares), a total value of $2.59 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.61 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 7.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $776.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 8.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $608.62 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.69 million, or about 1.88% of the stock, which is worth about $197.02 million.