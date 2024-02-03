Now Is A Good Time To Buy Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PHAT)

During the last session, Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAT)’s traded shares were 0.7 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.48. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.92, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.90% or $0.26. The 52-week high for the PHAT share is $17.02, that puts it down -145.95 from that peak though still a striking 15.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.84. The company’s market capitalization is $396.17M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 592.23K shares over the past three months.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAT) trade information

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) registered a 3.90% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.90% in intraday trading to $6.92, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.29%, and it has moved by -23.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -40.96%. The short interest in Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAT) is 8.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 17.38 day(s) to cover.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) shares have gone down -52.41% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 22.57% against 15.10.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -213.24%. While earnings are projected to return 26.34% in 2024.

PHAT Dividends

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAT)’s Major holders

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders own 10.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.52%, with the float percentage being 94.67%. Frazier Life Sciences Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 162 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 10.11 million shares (or 17.80% of all shares), a total value of $144.76 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.76 million shares, is of Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) Ltd’s that is approximately 6.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $39.0 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) shares are Invesco Global Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Invesco Global Fund owns about 1.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $26.78 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.11 million, or about 1.95% of the stock, which is worth about $15.87 million.