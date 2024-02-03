Now Is A Good Time To Buy Inozyme Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: INZY)

During the last session, Inozyme Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:INZY)’s traded shares were 0.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.30. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.31, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.85% or -$0.33. The 52-week high for the INZY share is $7.33, that puts it down -38.04 from that peak though still a striking 63.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.96. The company’s market capitalization is $327.95M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 416.76K shares over the past three months.

Inozyme Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:INZY) trade information

Inozyme Pharma Inc (INZY) registered a -5.85% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.85% in intraday trading to $5.31, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.74%, and it has moved by 27.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 114.98%. The short interest in Inozyme Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:INZY) is 2.74 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.14 day(s) to cover.

Inozyme Pharma Inc (INZY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Inozyme Pharma Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Inozyme Pharma Inc (INZY) shares have gone up 11.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 24.72% against 15.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 23.80% this quarter and then jump 20.00% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -56.24%. While earnings are projected to return 24.48% in 2024, the next five years will return 13.10% per annum.

INZY Dividends

Inozyme Pharma Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Inozyme Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:INZY)’s Major holders