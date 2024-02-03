Now Is A Good Time To Buy Honda Motor ADR (NYSE: HMC)

During the last session, Honda Motor ADR (NYSE:HMC)’s traded shares were 0.84 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.72. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $33.53, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.71% or -$0.24. The 52-week high for the HMC share is $36.82, that puts it down -9.81 from that peak though still a striking 27.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $24.33. The company’s market capitalization is $54.68B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.87 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.08 million shares over the past three months.

Honda Motor ADR (NYSE:HMC) trade information

Honda Motor ADR (HMC) registered a -0.71% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.71% in intraday trading to $33.53, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.20%, and it has moved by 9.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 32.48%. The short interest in Honda Motor ADR (NYSE:HMC) is 1.97 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.81 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Honda Motor ADR (HMC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Honda Motor ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Honda Motor ADR (HMC) shares have gone up 8.90% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 37.29% against 1.70.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -11.87%. While earnings are projected to return 39.15% in 2024, the next five years will return 13.20% per annum.

HMC Dividends

Honda Motor ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Honda Motor ADR is 1.21, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.61 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Honda Motor ADR (NYSE:HMC)’s Major holders

Honda Motor ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.50%, with the float percentage being 5.50%. Dodge & Cox Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 382 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 44.23 million shares (or 2.44% of all shares), a total value of $1.34 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.98 million shares, is of Fisher Asset Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.50% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $272.28 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Honda Motor ADR (HMC) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 31.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $954.52 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.65 million, or about 0.31% of the stock, which is worth about $171.23 million.