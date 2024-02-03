Now Is A Good Time To Buy Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE: NRGV)

During the last session, Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE:NRGV)’s traded shares were 0.84 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.50. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.46, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.01% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the NRGV share is $5.05, that puts it down -245.89 from that peak though still a striking 7.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.35. The company’s market capitalization is $209.58M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.0 million shares, and the average trade volume was 962.73K shares over the past three months.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NRGV) registered a -2.01% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.01% in intraday trading to $1.46, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.43%, and it has moved by -27.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -68.19%. The short interest in Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE:NRGV) is 11.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.42 day(s) to cover.

Statistics show that Energy Vault Holdings Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NRGV) shares have gone down -56.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 0.00% against -6.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 35.30% this quarter and then jump 40.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 156.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $151.5 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $95.43 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $100.32 million and $11.42 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 51.00% and then jump by 735.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 4.00% in 2024.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 05 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

