Now Is A Good Time To Buy CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ: CYRX)

During the last session, CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX)’s traded shares were 0.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.57. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.16, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.59% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the CYRX share is $26.01, that puts it down -71.57 from that peak though still a striking 40.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.00. The company’s market capitalization is $742.23M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 501.75K shares over the past three months.

CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) trade information

CryoPort Inc (CYRX) registered a -0.59% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.59% in intraday trading to $15.16, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.13%, and it has moved by 0.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -32.53%. The short interest in CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) is 3.94 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.13 day(s) to cover.

CryoPort Inc (CYRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CryoPort Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CryoPort Inc (CYRX) shares have gone up 7.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -34.48% against -6.10.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -22.17%. While earnings are projected to return -24.44% in 2024.

CYRX Dividends

CryoPort Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX)’s Major holders

CryoPort Inc insiders own 2.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.07%, with the float percentage being 104.49%. Brown Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 225 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7.7 million shares (or 15.76% of all shares), a total value of $132.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.49 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 7.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $60.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CryoPort Inc (CYRX) shares are Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund owns about 4.46 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $76.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.93 million, or about 3.95% of the stock, which is worth about $31.01 million.