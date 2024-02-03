Now Is A Good Time To Buy Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ: CMPS)

During the last session, Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s traded shares were 0.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.60. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.89, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.97% or -$0.45. The 52-week high for the CMPS share is $12.30, that puts it down -12.95 from that peak though still a striking 53.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.01. The company’s market capitalization is $673.87M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.88 million shares, and the average trade volume was 612.76K shares over the past three months.

Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS) trade information

Compass Pathways Plc ADR (CMPS) registered a -3.97% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.97% in intraday trading to $10.89, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.87%, and it has moved by 21.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.64%. The short interest in Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS) is 3.49 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.37 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Compass Pathways Plc ADR (CMPS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Compass Pathways Plc ADR has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Compass Pathways Plc ADR (CMPS) shares have gone up 21.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -4.17% against 4.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 54.80% this quarter and then drop -3.50% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -2.96% in 2024.

CMPS Dividends

Compass Pathways Plc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 05 and February 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s Major holders