Now Is A Good Time To Buy Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CDTX)

During the last session, Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s traded shares were 0.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.93. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.70, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.88% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the CDTX share is $2.10, that puts it down -200.0 from that peak though still a striking 15.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.59. The company’s market capitalization is $63.21M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.71 million shares, and the average trade volume was 657.70K shares over the past three months.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) trade information

Cidara Therapeutics Inc (CDTX) registered a 6.88% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.88% in intraday trading to $0.70, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.13%, and it has moved by -10.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -45.81%. The short interest in Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) is 0.62 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.58 day(s) to cover.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc (CDTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cidara Therapeutics Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cidara Therapeutics Inc (CDTX) shares have gone down -31.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 34.88% against 15.10.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.09%. While earnings are projected to return 28.68% in 2024.

CDTX Dividends

Cidara Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s Major holders

Cidara Therapeutics Inc insiders own 7.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.95%, with the float percentage being 34.35%. BVF Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 56 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 6.86 million shares (or 7.60% of all shares), a total value of $7.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.96 million shares, is of Nantahala Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 4.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.48 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cidara Therapeutics Inc (CDTX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.91 million, or about 1.01% of the stock, which is worth about $1.03 million.