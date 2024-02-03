Now Is A Good Time To Buy Century Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IPSC)

During the last session, Century Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IPSC)’s traded shares were 0.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.39. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.99, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.67% or -$0.24. The 52-week high for the IPSC share is $5.34, that puts it down -33.83 from that peak though still a striking 67.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.28. The company’s market capitalization is $238.76M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 180.74K shares over the past three months.

Century Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IPSC) trade information

Century Therapeutics Inc (IPSC) registered a -5.67% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.67% in intraday trading to $3.99, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.45%, and it has moved by 19.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -11.73%. The short interest in Century Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IPSC) is 0.8 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.68 day(s) to cover.

Century Therapeutics Inc (IPSC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Century Therapeutics Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Century Therapeutics Inc (IPSC) shares have gone up 30.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 7.05% against 11.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -5.70% this quarter and then drop -13.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -22.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.84 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.74 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $521k and $1.31 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 253.20% and then jump by 32.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 8.08% in 2024.

IPSC Dividends

Century Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Century Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IPSC)’s Major holders