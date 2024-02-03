Now Is A Good Time To Buy Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ: AVT)

During the last session, Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)’s traded shares were 0.86 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.25. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $45.64, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.62% or $0.28. The 52-week high for the AVT share is $51.65, that puts it down -13.17 from that peak though still a striking 13.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $39.64. The company’s market capitalization is $4.13B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 570.05K shares over the past three months.

Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) trade information

Avnet Inc. (AVT) registered a 0.62% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.62% in intraday trading to $45.64, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.47%, and it has moved by -5.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -2.71%. The short interest in Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) is 2.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.79 day(s) to cover.

Avnet Inc. (AVT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Avnet Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Avnet Inc. (AVT) shares have gone down -0.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -32.63% against -20.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -41.50% this quarter and then drop -41.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -9.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.72 billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.8 billion by the end of Jun 2024.

While earnings are projected to return -34.93% in 2024, the next five years will return 10.40% per annum.

AVT Dividends

Avnet Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 01 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Avnet Inc. is 1.24, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.71 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)’s Major holders