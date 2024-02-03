Now Is A Good Time To Buy Angi Inc (NASDAQ: ANGI)

During the last session, Angi Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s traded shares were 0.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.94. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.40, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.83% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the ANGI share is $4.18, that puts it down -74.17 from that peak though still a striking 35.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.54. The company’s market capitalization is $1.22B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.25 million shares over the past three months.

Angi Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) trade information

Angi Inc (ANGI) registered a -0.83% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.83% in intraday trading to $2.40, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.83%, and it has moved by 5.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -20.27%. The short interest in Angi Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) is 8.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.9 day(s) to cover.

Angi Inc (ANGI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Angi Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Angi Inc (ANGI) shares have gone down -37.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 59.09% against 20.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 81.80% this quarter and then jump 33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -23.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $310.01 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $331.55 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $441.55 million and $392.41 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -29.80% and then drop by -15.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -1.25%. While earnings are projected to return 66.06% in 2024.

ANGI Dividends

Angi Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Angi Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s Major holders

Angi Inc insiders own 6.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.09%, with the float percentage being 87.91%. Brown Advisory Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 134 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 9.3 million shares (or 10.93% of all shares), a total value of $22.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.61 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 7.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $15.85 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Angi Inc (ANGI) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Communication Services Portfolio and Fidelity Central Investment Port-U.S. Equity Central Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Communication Services Portfolio owns about 2.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.94 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.42 million, or about 2.84% of the stock, which is worth about $5.81 million.