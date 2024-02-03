National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EYE) Rose 32.23% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -3.34% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE)’s traded shares were 0.87 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.35. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.23, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.45% or $0.29. The 52-week high for the EYE share is $43.82, that puts it down -116.61 from that peak though still a striking 32.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.71. The company’s market capitalization is $1.58B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.88 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.16 million shares over the past three months.

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) trade information

National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) registered a 1.45% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.45% in intraday trading to $20.23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.17%, and it has moved by -0.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -51.81%. The short interest in National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) is 7.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.19 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that National Vision Holdings Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) shares have gone down -5.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -15.38% against 16.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -12.50% this quarter and then jump 19.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $499.8 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $568.66 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $468.93 million and $562.37 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.60% and then jump by 1.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -5.48%. While earnings are projected to return -12.86% in 2024, the next five years will return 7.70% per annum.

EYE Dividends

National Vision Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE)’s Major holders

National Vision Holdings Inc insiders own 2.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 103.91%, with the float percentage being 106.22%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 284 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 12.13 million shares (or 15.50% of all shares), a total value of $245.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.07 million shares, is of William Blair Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 12.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $203.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd. Data provided on Nov 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 5.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $105.27 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.7 million, or about 3.45% of the stock, which is worth about $54.56 million.