Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ: NNOX): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s traded shares were 0.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.80. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.66, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.35% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the NNOX share is $22.69, that puts it down -300.88 from that peak though still a striking 13.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.89. The company’s market capitalization is $324.26M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 735.53K shares over the past three months.

Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:NNOX) trade information

Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX) registered a 2.35% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.35% in intraday trading to $5.66, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.88%, and it has moved by -7.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -37.53%. The short interest in Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:NNOX) is 7.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.93 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nano X Imaging Ltd has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX) shares have gone down -51.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 37.81% against 7.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 65.10% this quarter and then drop -33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.82 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.28 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.13 million and $2.45 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 32.30% and then jump by 74.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -168.36%. While earnings are projected to return 39.64% in 2024.

NNOX Dividends

Nano X Imaging Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s Major holders

Nano X Imaging Ltd insiders own 9.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.24%, with the float percentage being 26.68%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 157 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 3.51 million shares (or 6.36% of all shares), a total value of $19.86 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.17 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 2.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $6.63 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 1.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.47 million, or about 0.86% of the stock, which is worth about $2.67 million.