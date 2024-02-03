Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ: WNW) Plunged -71.73% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the last session, Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ:WNW)’s traded shares were 0.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.40. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.02, reflecting an intraday loss of -15.45% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the WNW share is $11.24, that puts it down -1001.96 from that peak though still a striking -14.71% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.17. The company’s market capitalization is $2.95M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 211.18K shares over the past three months.

Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ:WNW) trade information

Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (WNW) registered a -15.45% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -15.45% in intraday trading to $1.02, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -90.07%, and it has moved by -71.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.88%. The short interest in Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ:WNW) is 14440.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.11 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -60.54%.

WNW Dividends

Meiwu Technology Company Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ:WNW)’s Major holders

Meiwu Technology Company Ltd insiders own 43.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.28%, with the float percentage being 0.49%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 0.19% of all shares), a total value of $20088.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 47980.0 shares, is of Two Sigma Investments, LP’s that is approximately 0.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $8425.0.

Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 41954.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7136.0 market value.