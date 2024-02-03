Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX: MTNB) Has Lost -2.87% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX:MTNB)’s traded shares were 0.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.44. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.21, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.33% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the MTNB share is $0.89, that puts it down -323.81 from that peak though still a striking 47.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.11. The company’s market capitalization is $45.62M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.46 million shares over the past three months.

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX:MTNB) trade information

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (MTNB) registered a -2.33% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.33% in intraday trading to $0.21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.09%, and it has moved by -4.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -61.33%. The short interest in Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX:MTNB) is 1.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.07 day(s) to cover.

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (MTNB) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -65.50% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.10%. While earnings are projected to return -9.60% in 2024.

MTNB Dividends

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 13 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX:MTNB)’s Major holders

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc insiders own 2.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.37%, with the float percentage being 12.74%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 53 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 8.75 million shares (or 4.03% of all shares), a total value of $1.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.92 million shares, is of Sargent Investment Group, LLC’s that is approximately 1.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.82 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (MTNB) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 6.02 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.36 million, or about 1.08% of the stock, which is worth about $0.49 million.