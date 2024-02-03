LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: LX) Investing Potential Is $1.72

During the last session, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LX)’s traded shares were 0.78 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.60. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.72, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.49% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the LX share is $3.86, that puts it down -124.42 from that peak though still a striking 5.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.62. The company’s market capitalization is $238.67M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.86 million shares, and the average trade volume was 601.10K shares over the past three months.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LX) trade information

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX) registered a -5.49% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.49% in intraday trading to $1.72, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.95%, and it has moved by -6.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -52.88%. The short interest in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LX) is 1.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.8 day(s) to cover.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -10.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $335.25 million as predicted by 0 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.69 billion by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $454.2 million and $412.5 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -26.20% and then jump by 309.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 57.28%. While earnings are projected to return 236.50% in 2024, the next five years will return 2.36% per annum.

LX Dividends

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 11 and March 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR is 0.10, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.76 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

