Kuke Music Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: KUKE) Stock Jumped 56.52% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, Kuke Music Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:KUKE)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.47. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.61, reflecting an intraday gain of 26.77% or $0.34. The 52-week high for the KUKE share is $1.40, that puts it up 13.04 from that peak though still a striking 73.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.42. The company’s market capitalization is $35.08M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 55710.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 17.68K shares over the past three months.

Kuke Music Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:KUKE) trade information

Kuke Music Holding Ltd ADR (KUKE) registered a 26.77% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 26.77% in intraday trading to $1.61, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 58.62%, and it has moved by 56.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 218.81%. The short interest in Kuke Music Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:KUKE) is 1620.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.18 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

KUKE Dividends

Kuke Music Holding Ltd ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 04 and March 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kuke Music Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:KUKE)’s Major holders

Kuke Music Holding Ltd ADR insiders own 39.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.00%, with the float percentage being 0.00%. Citadel Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 40185.0 shares (or 0.13% of all shares), a total value of $23910.0 in shares.