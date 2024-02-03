KLA Corp. (NASDAQ: KLAC) Have Jumped 3.96% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, KLA Corp. (NASDAQ:KLAC)’s traded shares were 0.85 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.33. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $604.32, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.87% or $5.22. The 52-week high for the KLAC share is $658.78, that puts it down -9.01 from that peak though still a striking 41.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $355.88. The company’s market capitalization is $81.72B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 953.90K shares over the past three months.

KLA Corp. (NASDAQ:KLAC) trade information

KLA Corp. (KLAC) registered a 0.87% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.87% in intraday trading to $604.32, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.83%, and it has moved by 9.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 47.48%. The short interest in KLA Corp. (NASDAQ:KLAC) is 1.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.38 day(s) to cover.

KLA Corp. (KLAC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that KLA Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. KLA Corp. (KLAC) shares have gone up 20.30% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -9.81% against 0.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -2.00% this quarter and then jump 6.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -8.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.32 billion as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.43 billion by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 36.50%. While earnings are projected to return -9.89% in 2024, the next five years will return 6.02% per annum.

KLAC Dividends

KLA Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 24 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for KLA Corp. is 5.61, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.93 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

KLA Corp. (NASDAQ:KLAC)’s Major holders

KLA Corp. insiders own 0.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.21%, with the float percentage being 93.32%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,833 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 12.94 million shares (or 9.49% of all shares), a total value of $6.28 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.93 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $5.3 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of KLA Corp. (KLAC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.08 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.61 million, or about 2.65% of the stock, which is worth about $1.75 billion.