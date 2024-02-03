Is Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ: VERB) Hit More of the Losses Given A -5633.33% Dip From High?

During the last session, Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB)’s traded shares were 0.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.54. The 52-week high for the VERB share is $8.60, that puts it down -5633.33 from that peak though still a striking 26.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.11. The company’s market capitalization is $2.87M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.96 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.38 million shares over the past three months.

Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) trade information

Verb Technology Company Inc (VERB) registered a 0.41% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.41% in intraday trading to $0.15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.42%, and it has moved by -8.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -98.14%. The short interest in Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) is 0.73 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.37 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Verb Technology Company Inc (VERB) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 90.00% this quarter and then jump 92.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -75.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $100k by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.16 million and $2.21 million respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.68%. While earnings are projected to return 80.90% in 2024.

VERB Dividends

Verb Technology Company Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 15 and April 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB)’s Major holders