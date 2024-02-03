Is Trinseo PLC (NYSE: TSE) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)’s traded shares were 0.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.61. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.61, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.41% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the TSE share is $30.53, that puts it down -444.21 from that peak though still a striking 7.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.21. The company’s market capitalization is $197.47M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 422.92K shares over the past three months.

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) trade information

Trinseo PLC (TSE) registered a -1.41% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.41% in intraday trading to $5.61, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.69%, and it has moved by -29.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -80.65%. The short interest in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) is 0.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.81 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Trinseo PLC (TSE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Trinseo PLC has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Trinseo PLC (TSE) shares have gone down -65.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -1,041.67% against 5.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 22.70% this quarter and then jump 29.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -26.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $853 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s).

While earnings are projected to return -1009.02% in 2024, the next five years will return 30.29% per annum.

TSE Dividends

Trinseo PLC is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Trinseo PLC is 0.50, with the dividend yield indicating at 8.83 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)’s Major holders