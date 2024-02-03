Is Prime Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: PRME) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, Prime Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:PRME)’s traded shares were 0.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.61, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.49% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the PRME share is $21.48, that puts it down -224.96 from that peak though still a striking 16.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.54. The company’s market capitalization is $643.29M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 566.37K shares over the past three months.

Prime Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:PRME) trade information

Prime Medicine Inc (PRME) registered a -1.49% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.49% in intraday trading to $6.61, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.23%, and it has moved by -25.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -62.55%. The short interest in Prime Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:PRME) is 8.09 million shares and it means that shorts have 14.29 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Prime Medicine Inc (PRME) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Prime Medicine Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Prime Medicine Inc (PRME) shares have gone down -51.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 55.61% against 15.10.

While earnings are projected to return 55.31% in 2024.

PRME Dividends

Prime Medicine Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Prime Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:PRME)’s Major holders

Prime Medicine Inc insiders own 31.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.96%, with the float percentage being 89.46%. Alphabet Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 123 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.86 million shares (or 12.19% of all shares), a total value of $173.79 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.04 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 4.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $59.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Prime Medicine Inc (PRME) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 2.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.36 million, or about 1.40% of the stock, which is worth about $19.98 million.