Is Iterum Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Iterum Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s traded shares were 0.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.42. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.57, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.95% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the ITRM share is $2.50, that puts it down -59.24 from that peak though still a striking 60.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.62. The company’s market capitalization is $21.07M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.74 million shares, and the average trade volume was 599.94K shares over the past three months.

Iterum Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) trade information

Iterum Therapeutics Plc (ITRM) registered a 1.95% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.95% in intraday trading to $1.57, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.72%, and it has moved by -20.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 12.14%. The short interest in Iterum Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) is 47850.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.42 day(s) to cover.

Iterum Therapeutics Plc (ITRM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Iterum Therapeutics Plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Iterum Therapeutics Plc (ITRM) shares have gone up 57.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 19.28% against 11.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -190.00% this quarter and then drop -46.70% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -11.51%. While earnings are projected to return -36.58% in 2024.

ITRM Dividends

Iterum Therapeutics Plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Iterum Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s Major holders

Iterum Therapeutics Plc insiders own 1.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.02%, with the float percentage being 8.15%. New Leaf Venture Partners, L.L.C. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 18 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 97084.0 shares (or 0.72% of all shares), a total value of $0.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 47656.0 shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 0.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $74819.0.

Data provided on Nov 29, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 6139.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9638.0 market value.