Is Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GREE) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE)’s traded shares were 0.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.46. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.39, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.36% or -$0.35. The 52-week high for the GREE share is $10.50, that puts it down -209.73 from that peak though still a striking 54.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.55. The company’s market capitalization is $24.95M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 453.40K shares over the past three months.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE) trade information

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (GREE) registered a -9.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.36% in intraday trading to $3.39, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.63%, and it has moved by -43.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -60.58%. The short interest in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE) is 0.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.15 day(s) to cover.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (GREE) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -5.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $26.7 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $29 million and $16.01 million respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -55.85%. While earnings are projected to return 95.48% in 2024.

GREE Dividends

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE)’s Major holders

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc insiders own 1.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.32%, with the float percentage being 9.48%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 32 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 54838.0 shares (or 1.25% of all shares), a total value of $0.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 26139.0 shares, is of Vident Investment Advisory, LLC’s that is approximately 0.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $73711.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (GREE) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Valkyrie ETF Tr II-Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 28702.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $80939.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 26139.0, or about 0.60% of the stock, which is worth about $73711.0.