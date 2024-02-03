Is Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ: EYEN) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.69. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.81, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.74% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the EYEN share is $5.85, that puts it down -223.2 from that peak though still a striking 41.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.05. The company’s market capitalization is $79.86M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 407.92K shares over the past three months.

Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) trade information

Eyenovia Inc (EYEN) registered a -4.74% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.74% in intraday trading to $1.81, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.42%, and it has moved by -3.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -26.42%. The short interest in Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) is 1.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.9 day(s) to cover.

Eyenovia Inc (EYEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Eyenovia Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Eyenovia Inc (EYEN) shares have gone down -14.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 19.28% against 15.10.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $120k as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $120k by the end of Mar 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -7.37%. While earnings are projected to return 19.88% in 2024.

EYEN Dividends

Eyenovia Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN)’s Major holders

Eyenovia Inc insiders own 18.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.07%, with the float percentage being 27.05%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 74 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.33 million shares (or 3.49% of all shares), a total value of $3.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.33 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 3.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Eyenovia Inc (EYEN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.68 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.54 million, or about 1.42% of the stock, which is worth about $1.03 million.