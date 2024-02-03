Is Cytek BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: CTKB) Hit More of the Losses Given A -74.75% Dip From High?

During the last session, Cytek BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:CTKB)’s traded shares were 0.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.88, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.90% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the CTKB share is $13.77, that puts it down -74.75 from that peak though still a striking 51.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.80. The company’s market capitalization is $1.07B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 984.54K shares over the past three months.

Cytek BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:CTKB) trade information

Cytek BioSciences Inc (CTKB) registered a 0.90% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.90% in intraday trading to $7.88, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.08%, and it has moved by -3.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -35.88%. The short interest in Cytek BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:CTKB) is 7.64 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.38 day(s) to cover.

Cytek BioSciences Inc (CTKB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cytek BioSciences Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cytek BioSciences Inc (CTKB) shares have gone down -11.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -66.67% against 15.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -100.00% this quarter and then drop -20.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $56.58 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $43.12 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $48.33 million and $37.09 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 17.10% and then jump by 16.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -266.67% in 2024.

CTKB Dividends

Cytek BioSciences Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 19 and February 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cytek BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:CTKB)’s Major holders

Cytek BioSciences Inc insiders own 8.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.18%, with the float percentage being 67.97%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 153 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 16.77 million shares (or 12.37% of all shares), a total value of $132.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.56 million shares, is of Brown Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 10.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $106.86 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cytek BioSciences Inc (CTKB) shares are Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund owns about 7.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $55.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.66 million, or about 4.91% of the stock, which is worth about $52.46 million.