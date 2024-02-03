Is Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ: CGEN) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Up 14.65% YTD?

During the last session, Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s traded shares were 0.82 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.67. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.20% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the CGEN share is $2.69, that puts it down -18.5 from that peak though still a striking 76.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.53. The company’s market capitalization is $200.51M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.70 million shares over the past three months.

Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ:CGEN) trade information

Compugen Ltd (CGEN) registered a -6.20% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.20% in intraday trading to $2.27, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.71%, and it has moved by 15.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 160.92%. The short interest in Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ:CGEN) is 1.6 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.24 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Compugen Ltd (CGEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Compugen Ltd has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Compugen Ltd (CGEN) shares have gone up 102.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 12.82% against 15.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 150.00% this quarter and then drop -9.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 44.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.33 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.57%. While earnings are projected to return -6.41% in 2024.

CGEN Dividends

Compugen Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s Major holders

Compugen Ltd insiders own 0.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.92%, with the float percentage being 14.93%. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 80 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.99 million shares (or 2.26% of all shares), a total value of $2.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.29 million shares, is of Rock Springs Capital Management, LP’s that is approximately 1.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.47 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Compugen Ltd (CGEN) shares are Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund and PFS Funds-Taylor Frigon Core Growth Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund owns about 0.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.97 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.42 million, or about 0.47% of the stock, which is worth about $0.47 million.