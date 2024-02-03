Is Cognyte Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CGNT) Still A Buy After A 7.27% Weekly Jump?

During the last session, Cognyte Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CGNT)’s traded shares were 0.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.64. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.08, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.70% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the CGNT share is $7.39, that puts it down -4.38 from that peak though still a striking 58.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.95. The company’s market capitalization is $498.22M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.98 million shares, and the average trade volume was 454.71K shares over the past three months.

Cognyte Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CGNT) trade information

Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT) registered a -0.70% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.70% in intraday trading to $7.08, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.27%, and it has moved by 15.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 82.01%. The short interest in Cognyte Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CGNT) is 0.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.61 day(s) to cover.

Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -68.80% this quarter and then jump 69.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $80.11 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $79.98 million by the end of Apr 2024.

While earnings are projected to return 81.05% in 2024.

CGNT Dividends

Cognyte Software Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 09 and April 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cognyte Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CGNT)’s Major holders