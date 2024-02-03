Is BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ: BZFD) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD)’s traded shares were 0.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.64. The 52-week high for the BZFD share is $2.54, that puts it down -1311.11 from that peak though still a striking 5.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.17. The company’s market capitalization is $25.65M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.97 million shares, and the average trade volume was 737.13K shares over the past three months.

BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD) trade information

BuzzFeed Inc (BZFD) registered a -2.43% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.43% in intraday trading to $0.18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.61%, and it has moved by -33.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -91.88%. The short interest in BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD) is 1.99 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.65 day(s) to cover.

BuzzFeed Inc (BZFD) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -26.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $104.6 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $73.02 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $134.62 million and $67.15 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -22.30% and then jump by 8.70% in the coming quarter.

BZFD Dividends

BuzzFeed Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD)’s Major holders