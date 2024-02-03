Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OMGA)

During the last session, Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA)’s traded shares were 0.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.85. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.82% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the OMGA share is $10.09, that puts it down -189.94 from that peak though still a striking 62.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.30. The company’s market capitalization is $191.89M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.83 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.06 million shares over the past three months.

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) trade information

Omega Therapeutics Inc (OMGA) registered a 4.82% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.82% in intraday trading to $3.48, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.61%, and it has moved by 27.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -54.98%. The short interest in Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) is 3.62 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.72 day(s) to cover.

Omega Therapeutics Inc (OMGA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Omega Therapeutics Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Omega Therapeutics Inc (OMGA) shares have gone down -29.84% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 9.81% against 15.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 29.70% this quarter and then jump 16.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 23.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $570k as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $460k by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $735k and $260k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -22.40% and then jump by 76.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 12.31% in 2024.

OMGA Dividends

Omega Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA)’s Major holders

Omega Therapeutics Inc insiders own 1.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.76%, with the float percentage being 94.62%. Flagship Pioneering Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 91 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 29.23 million shares (or 53.00% of all shares), a total value of $163.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.43 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 9.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $30.43 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Omega Therapeutics Inc (OMGA) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 1.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.78 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.06 million, or about 1.91% of the stock, which is worth about $5.91 million.