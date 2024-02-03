Investing In Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ: GMBL) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL)’s traded shares were 0.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.15. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.23, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.77% or $0.44. The 52-week high for the GMBL share is $5140.00, that puts it down -159033.13 from that peak though still a striking 40.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.92. The company’s market capitalization is $3.42M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.94 million shares, and the average trade volume was 744.13K shares over the past three months.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL) trade information

Esports Entertainment Group Inc (GMBL) registered a 15.77% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.77% in intraday trading to $3.23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 36.86%, and it has moved by -6.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -99.93%. The short interest in Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL) is 0.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.12 day(s) to cover.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc (GMBL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Esports Entertainment Group Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Esports Entertainment Group Inc (GMBL) shares have gone down -97.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 80.39% against 22.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -46.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $11.17 million and $6.41 million respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.14%.

GMBL Dividends

Esports Entertainment Group Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 19 and February 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL)’s Major holders

Esports Entertainment Group Inc insiders own 0.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.15%, with the float percentage being 0.15%. Virtu Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 615.0 shares (or 0.00% of all shares), a total value of $1986.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 300.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $969.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Esports Entertainment Group Inc (GMBL) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 55.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $177.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 302.0, or about 0.00% of the stock, which is worth about $975.0.