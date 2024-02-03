Immunocore Holdings plc ADR (NASDAQ: IMCR) Has Grown 18.15% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Immunocore Holdings plc ADR (NASDAQ:IMCR)’s traded shares were 0.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.97. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $73.74, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.95% or -$1.47. The 52-week high for the IMCR share is $76.98, that puts it down -4.39 from that peak though still a striking 42.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $42.21. The company’s market capitalization is $3.65B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.97 million shares, and the average trade volume was 484.42K shares over the past three months.

Immunocore Holdings plc ADR (NASDAQ:IMCR) trade information

Immunocore Holdings plc ADR (IMCR) registered a -1.95% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.95% in intraday trading to $73.74, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.37%, and it has moved by 4.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 18.15%. The short interest in Immunocore Holdings plc ADR (NASDAQ:IMCR) is 2.96 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.03 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Immunocore Holdings plc ADR (IMCR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Immunocore Holdings plc ADR has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Immunocore Holdings plc ADR (IMCR) shares have gone up 14.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 12.84% against 15.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 58.80% this quarter and then jump 30.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 39.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $67.06 million as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $68.96 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $60.4 million and $58.3 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 11.00% and then jump by 18.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 9.23% in 2024.

IMCR Dividends

Immunocore Holdings plc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Immunocore Holdings plc ADR (NASDAQ:IMCR)’s Major holders

Immunocore Holdings plc ADR insiders own 4.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.34%, with the float percentage being 80.84%. RTW Investments LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 177 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 6.03 million shares (or 12.32% of all shares), a total value of $361.54 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.7 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 7.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $221.58 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Immunocore Holdings plc ADR (IMCR) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund owns about 2.09 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $137.61 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.66 million, or about 3.39% of the stock, which is worth about $99.5 million.