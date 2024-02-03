Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ: HYZN) Has Been Falling -13.75% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the last session, Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN)’s traded shares were 0.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.77, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.32% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the HYZN share is $2.35, that puts it down -205.19 from that peak though still a striking 41.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.45. The company’s market capitalization is $189.12M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 627.00K shares over the past three months.

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) trade information

Hyzon Motors Inc (HYZN) registered a -2.32% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.32% in intraday trading to $0.77, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.67%, and it has moved by -3.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.76%. The short interest in Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) is 9.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 19.65 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Hyzon Motors Inc (HYZN) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -53.80% this quarter and then drop -54.50% in the quarter after that.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3 million by the end of Mar 2024.

While earnings are projected to return -100.00% in 2024.

HYZN Dividends

Hyzon Motors Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 01 and April 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN)’s Major holders

Hyzon Motors Inc insiders own 49.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.11%, with the float percentage being 35.58%. Long Focus Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 69 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.91 million shares (or 5.68% of all shares), a total value of $13.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.5 million shares, is of Norges Bank Investment Management’s that is approximately 2.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $10.07 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hyzon Motors Inc (HYZN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.22 million, or about 0.50% of the stock, which is worth about $1.17 million.