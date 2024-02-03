Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ: HUMA): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ:HUMA)’s traded shares were 0.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.41. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.30, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.23% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the HUMA share is $5.60, that puts it down -69.7 from that peak though still a striking 40.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.96. The company’s market capitalization is $341.81M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 438.86K shares over the past three months.

Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ:HUMA) trade information

Humacyte Inc (HUMA) registered a -3.23% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.23% in intraday trading to $3.30, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.40%, and it has moved by 23.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 14.19%. The short interest in Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ:HUMA) is 6.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 15.34 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Humacyte Inc (HUMA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Humacyte Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Humacyte Inc (HUMA) shares have gone up 5.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -25.58% against 15.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -500.00% this quarter and then jump 33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -96.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $60k as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $20k by the end of Mar 2024.

While earnings are projected to return -776.32% in 2024.

HUMA Dividends

Humacyte Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 22 and March 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ:HUMA)’s Major holders