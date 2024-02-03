How Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: YSG) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Down -15.68% YTD?

During the last session, Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:YSG)’s traded shares were 0.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -2.16. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.62, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.42% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the YSG share is $1.73, that puts it down -179.03 from that peak though still a striking 3.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.60. The company’s market capitalization is $228.12M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 808.15K shares over the past three months.

Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:YSG) trade information

Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (YSG) registered a 0.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.42% in intraday trading to $0.62, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.67%, and it has moved by -17.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -61.92%. The short interest in Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:YSG) is 1.82 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.88 day(s) to cover.

Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (YSG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (YSG) shares have gone down -48.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 81.82% against 3.30.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -112.61%. While earnings are projected to return 25.49% in 2024.

YSG Dividends

Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 06 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:YSG)’s Major holders

Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR insiders own 5.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.59%, with the float percentage being 28.11%. HHLR Advisors, LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 48 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 34.94 million shares (or 8.90% of all shares), a total value of $35.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.13 million shares, is of Aspex Management (HK) Ltd’s that is approximately 3.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $13.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (YSG) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx owns about 4.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.6 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.51 million, or about 1.15% of the stock, which is worth about $5.54 million.