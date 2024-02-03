How Archrock Inc (NYSE: AROC) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Up 5.52% YTD?

During the last session, Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC)’s traded shares were 0.86 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.57. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.25, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.05% or -$0.34. The 52-week high for the AROC share is $16.85, that puts it down -3.69 from that peak though still a striking 45.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.78. The company’s market capitalization is $2.54B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.38 million shares over the past three months.

Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) trade information

Archrock Inc (AROC) registered a -2.05% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.05% in intraday trading to $16.25, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.87%, and it has moved by 6.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 63.65%. The short interest in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) is 4.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.17 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Archrock Inc (AROC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Archrock Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Archrock Inc (AROC) shares have gone up 27.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 139.29% against 14.30.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.27%. While earnings are projected to return 177.80% in 2024, the next five years will return -12.91% per annum.

AROC Dividends

Archrock Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 19 and February 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Archrock Inc is 0.62, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.81 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC)’s Major holders

Archrock Inc insiders own 7.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.30%, with the float percentage being 94.57%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 337 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 24.37 million shares (or 15.57% of all shares), a total value of $249.74 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.41 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 11.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $178.42 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Archrock Inc (AROC) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 9.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $117.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.33 million, or about 5.32% of the stock, which is worth about $74.97 million.