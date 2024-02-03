Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) Rose 80.04% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN)’s traded shares were 0.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.62. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.02, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.11% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the GRPN share is $16.25, that puts it down -15.91 from that peak though still a striking 79.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.89. The company’s market capitalization is $446.70M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.11 million shares over the past three months.

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) trade information

Groupon Inc (GRPN) registered a -0.11% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.11% in intraday trading to $14.02, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.28%, and it has moved by 10.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 60.65%. The short interest in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) is 5.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.4 day(s) to cover.

Groupon Inc (GRPN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Groupon Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Groupon Inc (GRPN) shares have gone up 80.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 55.45% against 23.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 128.90% this quarter and then jump 87.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -14.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $136.7 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $119.53 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $148.16 million and $121.61 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -7.70% and then drop by -1.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 68.41% in 2024, the next five years will return 0.90% per annum.

GRPN Dividends

Groupon Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN)’s Major holders

Groupon Inc insiders own 16.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.60%, with the float percentage being 107.49%. Pale Fire Capital Se is the largest shareholder of the company, while 126 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 6.72 million shares (or 21.50% of all shares), a total value of $39.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.03 million shares, is of Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc.’s that is approximately 6.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $11.97 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Groupon Inc (GRPN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.13 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.36 million, or about 1.15% of the stock, which is worth about $1.94 million.