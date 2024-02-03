Given A -134900.0% Drop From High, Can Singlepoint Inc (AMEX: SING) Quickly Recover?

During the last session, Singlepoint Inc (AMEX:SING)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.30. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.52, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.56% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the SING share is $702.00, that puts it down -134900.0 from that peak though still a striking 3.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.50. The company’s market capitalization is $0.59M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 390.87K shares over the past three months.

Singlepoint Inc (AMEX:SING) trade information

Singlepoint Inc (SING) registered a -10.56% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -10.56% in intraday trading to $0.52, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.94%, and it has moved by -69.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -99.92%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 54.40%.

SING Dividends

Singlepoint Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 01 and April 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Singlepoint Inc (AMEX:SING)’s Major holders

Singlepoint Inc insiders own 70.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.54%, with the float percentage being 65.69%.