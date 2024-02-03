Gatos Silver Inc (NYSE: GATO) Rose 39.67% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, Gatos Silver Inc (NYSE:GATO)’s traded shares were 0.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.21. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.58% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the GATO share is $7.49, that puts it down -10.8 from that peak though still a striking 48.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.51. The company’s market capitalization is $467.52M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 292.49K shares over the past three months.

Gatos Silver Inc (NYSE:GATO) trade information

Gatos Silver Inc (GATO) registered a 2.58% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.58% in intraday trading to $6.76, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.79%, and it has moved by 15.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 25.42%. The short interest in Gatos Silver Inc (NYSE:GATO) is 0.64 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.98 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -67.89% in 2024.

GATO Dividends

Gatos Silver Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 18 and March 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Gatos Silver Inc (NYSE:GATO)’s Major holders

Gatos Silver Inc insiders own 2.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.29%, with the float percentage being 90.13%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 77 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.26 million shares (or 11.95% of all shares), a total value of $31.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.21 million shares, is of Municipal Employees” Retirement System Of Michigan’s that is approximately 8.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $23.46 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gatos Silver Inc (GATO) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold owns about 6.83 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $31.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.04 million, or about 2.95% of the stock, which is worth about $7.71 million.