Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FULC) Continues To Thrive In 2024, As Its Stock Is Up 14.81% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FULC)’s traded shares were 0.8 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.75, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.37% or -$0.27. The 52-week high for the FULC share is $13.22, that puts it down -70.58 from that peak though still a striking 70.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.25. The company’s market capitalization is $479.11M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 624.95K shares over the past three months.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FULC) trade information

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC) registered a -3.37% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.37% in intraday trading to $7.75, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.51%, and it has moved by 6.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -38.59%. The short interest in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FULC) is 4.04 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.05 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC) shares have gone up 101.30% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 32.38% against 15.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 14.00% this quarter and then drop -7.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -63.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $460k as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $400k by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $685k and $295k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -32.80% and then jump by 35.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -17.57%. While earnings are projected to return 32.79% in 2024, the next five years will return 6.40% per annum.

FULC Dividends

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FULC)’s Major holders

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc insiders own 1.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.73%, with the float percentage being 94.99%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 111 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 11.61 million shares (or 18.78% of all shares), a total value of $89.98 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.98 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 9.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $46.31 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.13 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.56 million, or about 2.52% of the stock, which is worth about $12.08 million.