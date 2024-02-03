For Risk-Tolerant Investors, New Pacific Metals Corp (AMEX: NEWP) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, New Pacific Metals Corp (AMEX:NEWP)’s traded shares were 0.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.37. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.31, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.50% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the NEWP share is $3.04, that puts it down -132.06 from that peak though still a striking 9.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.18. The company’s market capitalization is $223.88M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 214.66K shares over the past three months.

New Pacific Metals Corp (AMEX:NEWP) trade information

New Pacific Metals Corp (NEWP) registered a -1.50% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.50% in intraday trading to $1.31, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.96%, and it has moved by -25.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -51.12%. The short interest in New Pacific Metals Corp (AMEX:NEWP) is 0.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.02 day(s) to cover.

New Pacific Metals Corp (NEWP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that New Pacific Metals Corp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. New Pacific Metals Corp (NEWP) shares have gone down -44.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 20.00% against 10.70.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.94%. While earnings are projected to return 70.11% in 2024.

NEWP Dividends

New Pacific Metals Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

New Pacific Metals Corp (AMEX:NEWP)’s Major holders

New Pacific Metals Corp insiders own 46.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.12%, with the float percentage being 30.10%. Jupiter Asset Management Limited is the largest shareholder of the company, while 87 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 6.71 million shares (or 3.93% of all shares), a total value of $14.63 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.47 million shares, is of Van Eck Associates Corporation’s that is approximately 2.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $9.74 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of New Pacific Metals Corp (NEWP) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF owns about 4.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.14 million, or about 1.25% of the stock, which is worth about $3.78 million.