Following Its 52-Week Low, Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ: ANY)’S Share Price Rose 70.77% And Its YTD Numbers Fell -41.27%

During the last session, Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY)’s traded shares were 0.61 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.88. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.95, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.88% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the ANY share is $4.09, that puts it down -109.74 from that peak though still a striking 70.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.57. The company’s market capitalization is $28.00M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.40 million shares over the past three months.

Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) trade information

Sphere 3D Corp (ANY) registered a -4.88% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.88% in intraday trading to $1.95, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.72%, and it has moved by -35.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -26.88%. The short interest in Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) is 1.09 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.32 day(s) to cover.

Sphere 3D Corp (ANY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sphere 3D Corp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sphere 3D Corp (ANY) shares have gone down -8.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 92.35% against 6.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 262.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.7 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 61.34%. While earnings are projected to return 92.34% in 2024, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

ANY Dividends

Sphere 3D Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY)’s Major holders

Sphere 3D Corp insiders own 3.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.81%, with the float percentage being 0.83%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 83035.0 shares (or 0.58% of all shares), a total value of $0.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20601.0 shares, is of Group One Trading, L.P.’s that is approximately 0.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $40171.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sphere 3D Corp (ANY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 83035.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3243.0, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $6323.0.