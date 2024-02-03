Following Its 52-Week Low, Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ: HNST)’S Share Price Rose 63.57% And Its YTD Numbers Fell -11.82%

During the last session, Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ:HNST)’s traded shares were 0.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.73. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.91, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.68% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the HNST share is $3.75, that puts it down -28.87 from that peak though still a striking 63.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.06. The company’s market capitalization is $277.82M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 862.02K shares over the past three months.

Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ:HNST) trade information

Honest Company Inc (HNST) registered a -0.68% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.68% in intraday trading to $2.91, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.69%, and it has moved by 1.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.61%. The short interest in Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ:HNST) is 1.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.96 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Honest Company Inc (HNST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Honest Company Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Honest Company Inc (HNST) shares have gone up 104.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -6.38% against 13.20.

While earnings are projected to return 5.72% in 2024, the next five years will return 46.40% per annum.

HNST Dividends

Honest Company Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ:HNST)’s Major holders

Honest Company Inc insiders own 12.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.83%, with the float percentage being 59.41%. Institutional Venture Management XIII, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 92 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 10.47 million shares (or 11.21% of all shares), a total value of $17.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.83 million shares, is of Portolan Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 6.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $9.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Honest Company Inc (HNST) shares are Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund and Meridian Contrarian Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund owns about 2.79 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.68 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.75 million, or about 2.94% of the stock, which is worth about $4.61 million.