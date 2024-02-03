Following Its 52-Week Low, Gold Resource Corp (AMEX: GORO)’S Share Price Rose 8.33% And Its YTD Numbers Fell -35.11%

During the last session, Gold Resource Corp (AMEX:GORO)’s traded shares were 0.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.53. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.43% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the GORO share is $1.79, that puts it down -645.83 from that peak though still a striking 8.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.22. The company’s market capitalization is $21.64M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 646.33K shares over the past three months.

Gold Resource Corp (AMEX:GORO) trade information

Gold Resource Corp (GORO) registered a -5.43% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.43% in intraday trading to $0.24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.48%, and it has moved by -31.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.14%. The short interest in Gold Resource Corp (AMEX:GORO) is 0.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.33 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Gold Resource Corp (GORO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Gold Resource Corp has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Gold Resource Corp (GORO) shares have gone down -59.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -28.57% against 7.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -25.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $18.95 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

While earnings are projected to return -171.43% in 2024.

GORO Dividends

Gold Resource Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Gold Resource Corp (AMEX:GORO)’s Major holders

Gold Resource Corp insiders own 0.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.40%, with the float percentage being 22.57%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 73 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.27 million shares (or 5.95% of all shares), a total value of $3.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.18 million shares, is of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.’s that is approximately 2.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.37 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gold Resource Corp (GORO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.4 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.18 million, or about 2.47% of the stock, which is worth about $0.93 million.