Fiverr International Ltd (NYSE: FVRR) Is Up 10.12% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, Fiverr International Ltd (NYSE:FVRR)’s traded shares were 0.77 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.78. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $27.64, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.36% or $0.37. The 52-week high for the FVRR share is $47.66, that puts it down -72.43 from that peak though still a striking 27.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.04. The company’s market capitalization is $1.06B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 855.45K shares over the past three months.

Fiverr International Ltd (NYSE:FVRR) trade information

Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR) registered a 1.36% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.36% in intraday trading to $27.64, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.26%, and it has moved by 10.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -29.49%. The short interest in Fiverr International Ltd (NYSE:FVRR) is 4.87 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.03 day(s) to cover.

Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Fiverr International Ltd has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR) shares have gone down -17.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 169.01% against 23.20.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -25.48%. While earnings are projected to return 157.35% in 2024.

FVRR Dividends

Fiverr International Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fiverr International Ltd (NYSE:FVRR)’s Major holders