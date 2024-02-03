Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EWTX)’s Stock Is Up 72.4%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the last session, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX)’s traded shares were 0.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.17. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.28% or -$0.63. The 52-week high for the EWTX share is $19.50, that puts it down -5.12 from that peak though still a striking 72.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.12. The company’s market capitalization is $1.58B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.93 million shares, and the average trade volume was 851.53K shares over the past three months.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX) trade information

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) registered a -3.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.28% in intraday trading to $18.55, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.29%, and it has moved by 84.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 80.10%. The short interest in Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX) is 8.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.16 day(s) to cover.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Edgewise Therapeutics Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) shares have gone up 183.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -22.05% against 15.10.

While earnings are projected to return -21.42% in 2024.

EWTX Dividends

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX)’s Major holders