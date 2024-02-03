During The Past Six Months, Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ: GRRR) Shares Took An -68.99% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the last session, Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR)’s traded shares were 0.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.17. The 52-week high for the GRRR share is $12.36, that puts it down -2107.14 from that peak though still a striking 14.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.48. The company’s market capitalization is $39.61M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 419.60K shares over the past three months.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) trade information

Gorilla Technology Group Inc (GRRR) registered a -0.07% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.07% in intraday trading to $0.56, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.02%, and it has moved by 2.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -91.93%. The short interest in Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) is 0.68 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.25 day(s) to cover.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc (GRRR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Gorilla Technology Group Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Gorilla Technology Group Inc (GRRR) shares have gone down -68.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 77.53% against 7.90.

GRRR Dividends

Gorilla Technology Group Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR)’s Major holders

Gorilla Technology Group Inc insiders own 41.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.75%, with the float percentage being 20.22%. Tenor Capital Management Co., L.p. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 27 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.14 million shares (or 0.20% of all shares), a total value of $0.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 65361.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.14 million.

Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 41258.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $76327.0 market value.