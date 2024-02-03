During The Past Six Months, Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE: ASC) Shares Took An 17.27% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the last session, Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC)’s traded shares were 0.86 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.41. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.23, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.12% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the ASC share is $19.41, that puts it down -19.59 from that peak though still a striking 28.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.59. The company’s market capitalization is $670.30M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 705.79K shares over the past three months.

Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) trade information

Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) registered a -0.12% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.12% in intraday trading to $16.23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.43%, and it has moved by 9.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.84%. The short interest in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) is 0.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.31 day(s) to cover.

Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ardmore Shipping Corp has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) shares have gone up 17.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -28.07% against -8.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -52.30% this quarter and then drop -26.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $74.25 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $76.35 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $93.33 million and $118.23 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -20.40% and then drop by -35.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -26.87% in 2024, the next five years will return 42.64% per annum.

ASC Dividends

Ardmore Shipping Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Ardmore Shipping Corp is 1.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.16 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC)’s Major holders