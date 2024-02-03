DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: DOYU)’s -11.84% Loss This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s traded shares were 0.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.04. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.75, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.27% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the DOYU share is $1.98, that puts it down -164.0 from that peak though still a striking 6.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.70. The company’s market capitalization is $238.24M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.25 million shares over the past three months.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DOYU) trade information

DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (DOYU) registered a -3.27% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.27% in intraday trading to $0.75, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.84%, and it has moved by -19.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -61.99%. The short interest in DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DOYU) is 13.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.18 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.72%. While earnings are projected to return 311.38% in 2024, the next five years will return 36.31% per annum.

DOYU Dividends

DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 18 and March 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s Major holders

DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR insiders own 3.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.51%, with the float percentage being 19.24%. Oasis Management Co Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 83 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 12.87 million shares (or 4.02% of all shares), a total value of $13.51 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.23 million shares, is of Pentwater Capital Management Lp’s that is approximately 2.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $7.59 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (DOYU) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk owns about 2.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.57 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.88 million, or about 0.59% of the stock, which is worth about $2.25 million.