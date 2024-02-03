Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GRTX) After A -1.52% Drop In The Last Week?

During the last session, Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX)’s traded shares were 0.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.17. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.17, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.62% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the GRTX share is $3.59, that puts it down -2011.76 from that peak though still a striking 47.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.09. The company’s market capitalization is $9.51M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.73 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.35 million shares over the past three months.

Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX) trade information

Galera Therapeutics Inc (GRTX) registered a -2.62% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.62% in intraday trading to $0.17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.52%, and it has moved by 15.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.92%. The short interest in Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX) is 4.64 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.58 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -15.44%.

GRTX Dividends

Galera Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 06 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX)’s Major holders

Galera Therapeutics Inc insiders own 18.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 37.07%, with the float percentage being 45.45%. Sofinnova Investments, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 49 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.08 million shares (or 7.02% of all shares), a total value of $9.62 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.1 million shares, is of Novo Holdings A/S’s that is approximately 4.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $6.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Galera Therapeutics Inc (GRTX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.31 million, or about 0.72% of the stock, which is worth about $0.98 million.