Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CDIO) Continues To Thrive In 2024, As Its Stock Is Down -13.65% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CDIO)’s traded shares were 0.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 5.53. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.15, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.70% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the CDIO share is $8.50, that puts it down -295.35 from that peak though still a striking 92.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.17. The company’s market capitalization is $44.12M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.89 million shares over the past three months.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CDIO) trade information

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (CDIO) registered a -5.70% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.70% in intraday trading to $2.15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.37%, and it has moved by -28.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 126.29%. The short interest in Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CDIO) is 0.85 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.27 day(s) to cover.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (CDIO) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -200.00% this quarter and then drop -27.30% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $250k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1 million by the end of Mar 2024.

While earnings are projected to return 48.68% in 2024.

CDIO Dividends

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CDIO)’s Major holders